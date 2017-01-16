On MLK weekend, Donald Trump goes after civil rights leader

Trump attacked Representative John Lewis in yet another Twitter tirade after Lewis questioned his election victory and called him an ‘illegitimate president’

Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump began a long holiday weekend that honors slain black civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr by attacking another rights activist and politician who had said he does not see Trump as a “legitimate president”.

US Representative John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat, said he does not plan to attend Trump’s inauguration, the first time he would miss such an event since being elected to the House in 1986.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted in retaliation that Lewis had falsely complained about the election results and instead “should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested).”

“All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!” Trump tweeted.

During the campaign, Trump said Democrats had failed African-Americans and Hispanics. “What the hell do you have to lose? Give me a chance,” he said at a rally last year in Ohio.

18 Democrats to boycott inauguration

John Lewis

At least 18 Democratic lawmakers have said they will boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration this week, after disclosure of Russia’s alleged meddling in the