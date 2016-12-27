On Mumbai's locals, there's no respite for GRP from train rowdies doing stunts

Mumbaikars who risk their lives by conducting risky' stunts.

The number of railway rowdies, especially youths, being caught on camera doing stunts on trains doesn’t seem to have gone down. And the railway police are at their wits’ end on how to stop this menace.

A GRP officer said, “We regularly patrol platforms, but festivals and Monday nights are particularly trying. These rowdies start their games the minute a train starts pull out of a station. And if we try to stop them, they kick us or abuse us. Afraid that they might fall down doing this, we have no option but to let them go.”

Dipesh Tank has footage of boys doing stunts and sent it to GRP. Pics/Satej Shinde