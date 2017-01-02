On New Year Day, Mumbai's fire fighters hounded into tackling 4 blazes

While three that occured namely in Mumbra, Malvani and Andheri were minor, the one in Dombivli was brought under control only after three hours; no casualties reported anywhere



Smoke was seen billowing from the fire at Dombivli MIDC Phase 1 in a printing press due to a short circuit

It is barely the first day of the New Year and the city already had its share of major and minor fires that needed to be put out all day. While the first one started in Mumbra at around 11.15 am, the fourth and last one was at Andheri (east), which occurred at 7.45 pm.



Scenes of the fire at Mumbra and Malwani where a major tragedy was averted due to lucky breaks by virtue of it being a Sunday

Fire one

The first fire was set off in a bakery called Sagar in the industrial town of Mumbra. Though the store is in a heavily crowded area, the fire department claims that it was a minor fire and was doused within 30 minutes.

Second fire

Another fire then started in the western suburb of Malvani, Malad at around 12.30 pm. This time, it happened inside a warehouse that was used to store bamboo, beddings, furniture and other items used for parties and weddings. It is also surrounded by marble shops and fabricators.

Moreover, it is surrounded by hutments and a Dayavihar Ashram where students study, but since it was a Sunday, there were no students there and the time and there was relatively little danger.

“Four fire engines and six water tanks were rushed to the spot,” said a fire officer adding that it took two hours to douse the dire.

Third major fire

However, that was not the last of their troubles. Yet another fire broke out at around 4.30 pm in a printing press in Dombivli, phase-1 of MIDC. The fire officials said that people were working in the press when the incident occurred.

This was a huge fire as the machines, papers, chemicals and cloth kept inside caught fire instantly.

To tackle the blaze, the fire brigade sent five fire engines and three water tankers to the spot. Fortunately, no casualty was reported, though the fire was not brought under control for almost three hours.

Fourth final fire

Then finally, at around 7.45pm, another fire erupted near Mahakali Caves at Andheri (east) in a shop, apparently also due to short circuit. The fire was handled within half-an-hour and doused.