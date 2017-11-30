On this day - November 30: Humble one rupee note turns 100

The Rs 1 note, issued for the first time as a promissory note on Nov 30, 1917, is the only denomination to be signed by the Finance Secretary

And, it's a century! On this very day, 100 years ago, India's first Re 1 note was born. Apparently, it was the inability to mint coins that forced the then colonial authorities to shift to printing Rs 1 notes in 1917. The note, which has undergone over 28 design alterations and also inspired several countries, including Portugal and France, to have an equivalent of their own, was first issued on November 30, 1917.

The Rs 1 note, first printed in England in 1917, has undergone over 28 design alterations in the last 100 years. pic/www.mintageworld.com

Speaking to mid-day, Girish Veera, owner of Oswal Antiques, a numismatics auction house or a government license auction house, said he has been collecting antique coins and currency denominations for over 30 years now. The 53-year-old said, "The Re 1 note bears special significance because of the numerous changes it has gone through in the last century. While rare currency notes fetch a good price, the Re 1 is a collector's pride. What makes it more special is the fact that the R1 note has been witness to India's independence struggle."

The 'promise'

While the Government of India had issued currency notes for the first time in 1861, the R1 note holds special significance as it was the first promissory note printed in the country. Though all other denomination of Notes of the Republic India has the signature of the Reserve Bank of India Governor, the R1 note is the only denomination that bears the signature of Finance Secretary of India.

In fact, the Rs 1 note is the only denomination note with the text "Government of India" printed on it.

Take note

In order to mark 100 years of the Re 1 note, www.mintageworld.com, the world's first online museum of coins, stamps and currency notes, will be giving out free samples of the original note from today, till December 4.

Besides a copy of the original Re 1 note, collectors can also get their hands on the new Re 1 note issued by the government, this year. A source from the museum said, "The old note sample will serve as a memento for collectors. The small piece of paper narrates the history of India, before and after independence."

