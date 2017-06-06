Mumbai: On World Environment Day, 35-ft whale carcass found washed ashore

Officials suspect it may be a part of the carcass that washed ashore at Juhu and Aksa last week; activist calls for subsidies to encourage fishermen to release endangered marine species

Even as Mumbai celebrated World Environment Day on Monday, a nearly 35-foot-long whale carcass was discovered on the beach at Bhati village, near Madh Island, highlighting the need for better marine conservation. Forest officials said that it might be a portion of same whale carcass that was found in two separate parts at Juhu beach and Aksa beach last week.

This is the most recent case in a string of several marine creatures washing ashore dead. Wildlife activist Ankit Vyas, who works for the conservation of marine creatures, has now written to the Mangroves Cell of the Forest Department to demand greater efforts to protect marine life from the fishing industry.

One of the local fisherman from Bhati village spotted the whale on Monday morning and passed on the information to Vyas, who then tipped off the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) N Vasudevan of the Mangroves Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department. A local villager who did not wished to be named said that the carcass might have washed ashore a day ago.

Vyas has requested the Forest Department to start a subsidy scheme for fishermen to encourage the live release of endangered fish, dolphins, turtles and other creatures that get in entangled in the fishing nets. He wrote that this will compensate the fishermen for releasing their catch, helping to conserve marine life.

Vyas said, "On many occasions, endangered marine species get entangled in fishing nets, during which they can get injured. In order to save these species, the government should give subsidies to fishermen for releasing endangered species, if alive. The fishermen should be given compensation by the forest department for saving the life of endangered wildlife."

A similar kind of subsidy is given to fishermen in Gujarat.

"Sensitisation programmes need to be conducted at coastal villages to educate all fishermen to safely cut their nets and release dolphins and whales," added Vyas.

N Vasudevan, additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, said, "The carcass might be a portion of the same whale that was found in two parts at two different locations over a week ago. I have asked the concerned officials to visit the location and collect tissue samples, which will be sent for further analysis."