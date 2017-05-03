One dead, four injured in blaze at Pune building

The blaze at Shukrawar Peth in Pune early this morning

Pune: One person died follo­wing a fire that broke out in a three-storey building in Shukrawar Peth early this morning. The fire caused the wall of an adjacent building to collapse, killing a man and injuring four firemen. The police have identified the deceased as Pravin Bansal (45).

Around 3 am today, a fire broke out in a three-storey old building and a fire brig­ade team was rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations were continuing till the time of going to press. Fireman Nilesh Mahajan said, “Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The entire wada was vacant, except for a small grocery shop. The fire was fuelled by a fire cracker stock and chemical cleaning agents inside the shop. Two hours later, suddenly a wall of an adjacent building collapsed. Bansal, who is the owner of that building, was crushed under the wall. Four firemen, too, were injured.”