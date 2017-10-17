One dead, two injured in knife attack outside Parsons Green Tube station in London

Mumbai Safety Audit: With just two tracks, Harbour line stations fall short
A man was killed, while two others were injured in a knife attack at Parsons Green in London on Monday. The police was called at 7.37pm on Monday evening to reports of a stabbing outside the Tube station, the London Police said.
The Police have sealed off the area around the station. However, the attack is not being treated as terrorist related. Local media reports said that the injured men have been taken to hospital.
No arrests have been made so far. More details are awaited.
