One held for selling IMFL in Parel hotel

The arrest of a person from a hotel in Lower Parel, where he was selling adulterated liquor, led a team of excise department officers to a warehouse near Ram Mandir, from where they recovered Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and other materials worth Rs 2.18 lakh.

On June 27, after the officers caught Dhiraj Vyas (23), they raided his warehouse and found that empty bottles of branded liquor were being filled with adulterated product.

The cops are on the lookout for three more accused, who fled from the spot before the raid.

Speaking to mid-day, sub-inspector Rajesh Bapkar said, "Those working in the warehouse used to collect empty bottles of branded liquor. After cleaning them, they would fill the bottles with cheap liquor. Then they sold them in the market at a discounted rate of 60-70 per cent. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 65(e), 82 and 83 of the Bombay Prohibition Act 1949."