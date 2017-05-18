One killed, several injured as speeding car rams into pedestrians at New York City's Times Square



A wrecked car sits in the intersection of 45th and Broadway in Times Square, May 18, 2017 in New York City. According to reports there were multiple injuries and one fatality after the car plowed into a crowd of people. Pic/AFP

At least one person died and 10 others were injured when a speeding car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square in New York on Thursday, media reports said.

A Reuters witness said one person was covered with a bloodstained blanket after the collision, which occurred around noon ET (1600 GMT) at the Midtown Manhattan tourist venue.

Hundreds of thousands of people, many of them visitors from around the world, pass daily through the bustling commercial area, the heart of the Broadway theater district.

The vehicle was a red Honda sedan and CBS New York Television said the driver had been removed. Television footage showed police officers restraining a man in a dark T-shirt and placing him in a police car.

Witnesses said the motorist had driven against traffic and onto the sidewalk, striking pedestrians.

"Everybody was just running, everyone was concerned for their lives,"ÂÂ a witness told local CBS television.

The car crashed into a pole and came to rest at 45th Street and Broadway. Seven people were being placed on stretchers, a Reuters witness said.

Shoes were scattered at the scene and one person was covered by a bloodstained blanket, the Reuters witness said.