Washington: One person was killed and two were injured in a mall shooting in the US state of Florida, media reports said on Saturday.

The shooter, who killed himself after firing at two others, was identified as Abeku Wilson, a fitness trainer at the Coral Gables gym where he carried out the shooting, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two wounded were Janine Ackerman, the gym's manager and Mario Hortis, a fellow trainer.