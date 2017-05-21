Mumbai: One saved, other teen drowns at Juhu beach

Representational picture

On Thursday around 6 pm, Jogeshwari resident Anas Baig (10) and his cousin Hasan Shaikh (16) entered Juhu Beach from its southern tip, which is infamous for its rocky shoreline.

Lifeguards said that a strong undercurrent pulled them away from the shoreline.

Their cries were heard by Sonu Yadav, a tourist from Varanasi, who jumped into the waters and was successful in pulling out Baig, but Shaikh was not so lucky.

This stretch is normally unmanned by lifeguards.

Shantanu Pawar, Senior PI from Santacruz police station, confirmed the incident and informed that Shaikh's body washed ashore three hours after the accident.