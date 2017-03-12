One-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu: One-way traffic was on Sunday restored on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway which had remained closed for four days.

"With the improvement in weather, road clearance operations were restarted (Sunday) afternoon and the highway will remain open for one-way traffic," a traffic department official said.

"Vehicles will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar and no movement will be allowed in the opposite direction.

"This restriction will also apply to the Army and paramilitary convoys," the official said here.

Due to multiple landslides in the Ramban sector and fresh snowfall in Bannihal and Patnitop sectors, the highway remained closed during the last four days.

Scores of vehicles and passengers had been stranded because of the closure of the highway.

However, the traffic department officials had assured that all stranded passengers and vehicles were stationed at safe places.