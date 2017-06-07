Online shopping portal delivers dummy iPhone instead of smartphone



Oppo NEO 5 smartphone. Pic courtesy/YouTube



Have you ever wondered that online shopping can turn out to be disastrous for you just like it turned out for this man? A resident of Ahmedabad’s Sanand town ordered a budget smartphone from a reputed online shopping portal and got the horrible surprise ever.



According to a report in Times of India, Sanand town's Vipul Rabari ordered a white colour Oppo NEO 5 smartphone from ecommerce site Amazon for Rs 5,899 few days back. After receiving the order, Rabari was thrilled to open the package that apparently contained his Oppo smartphone. But what happened after that took Rabari by shock and anger. Instead of the Oppo NEO 5 smartphone, the package delivered by Amazon contained a dummy iPhone.



Also, in spite of choosing Cash on Delivery option, the customer was forced to pay to the Amazon Delivery person.



Luckily, Rabari opened the package before the delivery person left his building premises. "The delivery boy told me that he has updated the delivery status in the system and hence won't be able to do anything. It is better to contact customer care," Rabari told. He also said that he has made a video of the delivery person admitting his mistake.