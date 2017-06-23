Only kids with 90%+ will get seats in first merit list in Mumbai colleges

Representational picture

Once again, the first merit list for college admissions is only for 90s kids. The first merit list was declared on Thursday evening, with cut-offs at several colleges starting at 95 per cent. Traditional courses were seen gaining more popularity compared to professional cour-ses. The cut-offs have resulted in a fair bit of anxiety among students about getting admission to the college of their choice.

Compared to last year's first merit list, there is hardly an increase of a point or two. But by the last merit list, these percentages are expected to go lower. "It is a factual observation that cut-offs for traditional courses such as B.Com and BA are higher than that of professional courses. Till last year, these self-financed courses were most favoured by students. One cannot point out one specific reason for this trend. In our college, cut-offs for traditional courses have gone up while those for professional courses have gone down," said Dr. Shobna Vasudevan, principal of the Podar College.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai College said, "While the numbers may seem to be higher, there is an increase of only a percent or two from that of last year. One student may have applied to more than one college. There will be a clearer picture by the time of second list is declared."