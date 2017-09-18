Only two bidders step forward for the luxurious Rs 37k-cr Aamby Valley township

Only two potential bidders are believed to have shown initial interest for embattled Sahara group's super luxurious Aamby Valley resort town, which has been put up for a Supreme Court-ordered auction by the official liquidator at a reserve price of Rs 37,392 crore.

While there is no official word as yet on the identity of the potential bidders, as the entire exercise is being carried out under strict observation of the apex court and the observers appointed by it, officials privy to the information said just two interested parties have turned up and submitted their KYC details as required for the initial steps of the auction process.

They refused to disclose names of the potential bidders as the process has just got underway and involves strict confidentiality, but said the two parties appear to be representatives of two consortium of investors and corporates.