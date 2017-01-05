Oops! First-time thieves caught red-handed trying to rob loaded ATM in Mumbai



Suresh Yadav and Vimal Bhutiya were trying their hand at robbery for the first time

Two first-time thieves’ midnight plans to rob an ATM went awry when they were caught red-handed by cops while trying to break it open. The duo was trying to pry the machine open with the help of a screwdriver and a car jack. Cops reached the scene after the main control room received a tip-off.

The main control room of the Mumbai police got an anonymous call at 2.15 am on Tuesday, reporting suspicious activity at the Punjab National Bank ATM, located on NC Kelkar Marg in Dadar West. The information was relayed to the local police patrolling van, headed by sub inspector Amruta Mane.

When Mane and her team reached the ATM, they saw that the shutter was slightly open, and lights were switched on.

They heard some whispers and striking sounds emanating from inside, after which Mane asked her officers to open the shutter.

As soon as cops opened the shutter, they found two men wearing black masks with a car jack and screwdriver in hand. “The thieves were surprised. Within a second, one of them tried to attack cops. Other tried to run away but, was overpowered by the police party,” said an officer from the Shivaji Park police station.

The duo were then caught and taken to the police station. Upon interrogation, they were identified as Suresh Yadav (20) and Vimal Bhutiya (20). Both are residents of Mira Road.

Cop says

“The ATM was loaded with money just a couple of hours before the robbery attempt by accused. They must have kept a watch on it. Both don’t have any criminal record and were trying their hand [at robbery] with the theft. They were booked under Section 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 380 (Theft), 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Gangadhar Sonawane senior police inspector of the Shivaji Park Police station.

The accused were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till January 5.