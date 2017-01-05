MP farmers get genuine Rs 2,000 notes, without Mahatma Gandhi's image

Farmers from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district got the shock of their lives when they received newly printed Rs 2,000 notes without the image of Mahatma Gandhi from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch. Thinking that the notes were fake, they approached bank officials, only to be told that the notes were “genuine”.

The farmers were told that the image of Mahatma Gandhi was missing from the Rs 2,000 notes owing to a “printing error”. The farmers met each other at a market and during discussing they found out that the others too had received similar notes, with Gandhi’s image. They then decided to go back to the bank together, after which SBI took back the notes.

Laxman Meena, one of the farmers from Bichugaanvdi village, told Hindustan Times, “I withdrew Rs 6,000. The cashier gave me three notes of Rs 2,000. When I reached home, my son told me that Gandhiji’s picture was missing in the banknote. My son told me it was fake.” The bank took the notes back, but didn’t issue fresh currency, according to her.

The incident took place at Shivpuri Road branch of SBI. “The notes were not counterfeit, but probably there was some printing error. They were taken back as soon as the error was detected. The space meant for the picture is blank. We have taken the notes back,” Sheopur district manager of SBI, Akash Shrivastav. Shrawanlal Meena, manager of Shivpuri Road branch, told Times of India.

According to reports, the series of 'faulty' notes were printed at Bank Note Press in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.