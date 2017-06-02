Opposition is 'instigating' farmers: CM Devendra Fadnavis



Devendra Fadnavis

As farmers in some parts of Maharashtra on Thursday went on a 'strike', chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government was trying to resolve the issue through talks, but the opposition - Congress and NCP - were instigating them for political gains.

"We are trying to hold talks with farmers' leaders and resolve their issues. The government is positive about some of their demands and we have even started taking action on some points," Fadnavis said.

A committee of finance department secretary and bank officials has been formed to suggest ways to help farmers within seven days, the chief minister said.

In some places, agitating farmers yesterday sought to stop supplies to the cities, with Fadnavis suggesting involvement of political workers. "Farmers are being used and instigated by vested interests."