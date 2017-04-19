Opposition seeks annulment, but Recep Tayyip Erdogan won't entertain



Members of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), hold a flag of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey as they gather at the Caglayan courthourse to submit their petition

Ankara: Turkey's prime minister yesterday called on the opposition to respect the result of a referendum that will give sweeping new powers to the office of the president.

Binali Yildirim made the call during an address, as the country's main opposition party applied to the country's highest electoral board to seek an annulment of Sunday's vote which gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "yes" camp a narrow win.

Meanwhile, Bulent Tezcan, deputy chairman of Republican People's Party, or CHP, later said apart from filing a formal request seeking the referendum be annulled due to voting irregularities, the party would use all legal paths to challenge the vote.

"The will of the people was freely reflected into the ballot boxes and this business is over. Everyone, and the main opposition party in particular, must show respect. It is wrong to speak after the people have spoken," Yildrim said.

Police helicopter carrying 12 crashes

Istanbul: A Turkish police helicopter with 12 people, including seven police officers, and a judge, crashed yesterday due to unfavourable weather in eastern Turkey.