Opposition parties have decided to observe November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, as ''black day".

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told media here, "Possibly, this is the first time that a decision announced by the Prime Minister had to be changed 135 times. It just shows how ill-conceived it was."

Azad was speaking in the presence of Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O. Brien, besides others.

He claimed that 18 parties would be protesting in their own respective ways in all states.

O'Brien described demonetisation as a "big scam" and added that TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first leader to point this out.

On Monday, the opposition formed a coordination committee and met for the first time in parliament.

The meeting as attended by Azad, O Brien, Yadav, CPI MP D. Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and BSP MP Satish Mishra.

BSP chief Mayawati addressed a rally in Azamgarh on the note ban today.

Raja has said that the Left is planning a series of protest actions from the last week of October.

Beginning November 8, for three days, central trade unions plan to demonstrate against the Centre's economic policies and its impact on both organised and unorganised workers.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre declared Rs.500 and Rs. 1000 notes as non-legal tender.

Since then, the government has introduced new Rs.200, Rs. 500 and Rs.2000 notes.