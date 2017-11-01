Mumbai's men have oral sex and masturbation on their minds: Survey

Mumbai's teens have masturbation on their mind. At least, that's what data procured from a new sex app has revealed. Developed by gynaecologist Dr Duru Shah along with a former UNICEF coordinator Dr Prakash Gurnani, the app, Too Shy To Ask, targeted at youngsters, received maximum questions on masturbation from men, and pregnancy from women. Other questions were related to oral sex and AIDS.

The app was launched over a month ago to build a two-way communication that facilitates educating adolescents through an open and informed channel. Since its launch, the app has already become a hit among both teenagers and parents alike.

While teenagers appear to be worried about masturbation, oral sex and pregnancy, parents have raised other issues related to puberty. For instance, some have asked questions around the right time to talk about menstruation with girls, initiating conversations about gender equality with boys, and how one gets AIDS. "We often get young patients who are misinformed about sex. In fact, I have also taken workshops in schools, where students have told me that they find it awkward to talk to their parents about sex," said Dr Shah, while explaining why she launched the app.

The app has been built by WE Foundation in association with Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Currently available only in English, the founders of the app hope to make it available in other regional languages soon.

Questions related to sex, puberty, myths, gender violence and sexuality, can be discussed on the platform. The best part is that the identity of the person asking the question is kept completely anonymous. "It helps build trust and makes the person confident about opening up," said Dr Shah.



To ask questions, one first needs to register on the application. The app has three categories -- information storehouse, ask the expert and quiz. Under the 'information storehouse' category, experts have already provided information on the most-asked questions related to issues on sex, substance abuse, puberty and nutrition. Those with queries can put forth their question and expect answers within 48 hours.

The quiz section is aimed at improving one's knowledge on certain topics. "We have tried to come up with the simplest way not only to educate people, but also create a healthy two-way channel," said Dr Shah.