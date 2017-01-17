Orlando nightclub killer's wife arrested



Noor Salman with husband Omar Mateen in an undated photo

Washington: The wife of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen was arrested by the FBI in connection with her husband's shooting claiming 49 lives in June, 2016, media reports said.

Noor Salman was taken into custody in San Francisco on Monday, facing charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in the case of the worst mass shooting in American history, Efe news cited a CBS News report.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the extreme group Islamic State during the attack.

"I can confirm the arrest did occur," Attorney General Loretta Lynch said.

"This is a matter that we continue to take very seriously," she said. "We said from the beginning we were going to look at every aspect of this case, every aspect of this shooters life."

Mateen and Salman exchanged texts during his rampage, after Mateen's mother called her in the middle of the night, asking where he was, a source close to the family said in June.

Salman remained silent until November, when she told the New York Times that she did not know her husband was planning an attack.

She is expected to make her first appearance on Tuesday.