Our efforts will continue, Narendra Modi greets BJP workers on Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Deendayal Upadhyay as BJP president Amit Shah looks on at the party's 37th foundation day celebrations, in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the BJP workers on the ocassion of party's Foundation Day, stating that party's efforts to serve poor and marginalised will continue.

"Guided by the Mantra of Antyodaya, our efforts to serve India especially the poor & the marginalised continue with great vigour," Modi said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, Modi recalled the hard work of generations of Bharatiya Janata Party workers stating that they built the party brick-by-brick with the endeavour to serve society.

Expressing his gratitude to the people, Modi said: "It is a matter of pride that people across India & across all sections of society have placed their trust in BJP."

"Before my day-long Jharkhand tour, going to BJP Headquarters to offer tributes to our inspiration, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyayaji on BJP's Sthapana Diwas," he added.

Originating from Bharatiya Jana Sangh founded in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP claims to be the largest political party in the world with 112 primary members.

The Jana Sangh, after the Emergency in 1977, merged with several other parties to form the Janata Party. The Janata party dissolved in 1980 with the members of the erstwhile Jana Sangh reconvening to form the BJP.

At present, BJP is ruling in the Centre and 17 states, of which 13 are with party Chief Ministers and 4 with alliance partners.