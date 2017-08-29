Out on bail, man dupes people to fight sex racket case; held



Representation pic

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man who would dupe people on the pretext of getting them government jobs and then use the money for fighting a case lodged against him for allegedly running a sex racket in New Delhi.

Police said Shiva, alias Ichchhadhari Baba, was booked in 2010 under the stringent MCOCA in south Delhi's Saket for allegedly running a high-profile sex racket and was out on bail.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lajpat Nagar) Satish Kain nabbed Shiva on August 26 from his house in east of Kailash, police said. The team subsequently arrested a woman accomplice of the accused also.

Police said a woman named Ritu had approached them with a complaint that she had been duped by Shiva of Rs 30 lakh by assuring her and her siblings of getting them jobs in the IRCTC and Food Corporation of India.

Up on his arrest, it was revealed that after coming out of jail on bail in the sex racket case of 2010, Shiva used to earn bread and butter by duping people on the pretext of getting government jobs with the help of the woman accomplice, police said.

Through this, he would also arrange money to fight the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case, they said.