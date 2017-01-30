Outrage erupts over Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries

As a federal judge bars deportations, scenes of desperation play out at airports across the US
Thousands of protesters assemble at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to protest the visa ban. Pics/AP
Tehran/Washington/New York: Families split, a father unable to reach his son's wedding and officials warning of a "gift to extremists" — US President Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries has triggered shock and confusion among those affected.
"There is mass hysteria among the Iranian-American community — that's no exaggeration," said Saam Borhani, an attorney in Los Angeles.
Judge bars deportations
Meanwhile, a federal judge's emergency order temporarily barred the US from deporting people from nations subject to the travel ban. The judge said travellers who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated. The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement that said the court ruling would not affect the overall implementation of the White House order.
Anguish at airports
As the outrage grew so did the desperation. New York City's JFK airport became a scene of anguish and desperation for the families of people detained after arriving in the US.
Similar scenes of despair and fear played out at airports across the country, where protests ranging from a few dozen people to thousands of demonstrators also took place.
Brickbats...
Steffen Seibert
Spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel
It (the ban) is not justified to place people from a certain origin or belief under general suspicion.
Foreign affairs committee
Iraqi parliament
We ask the Iraqi government to reciprocate to the decision taken by the US administration.
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Iran's Foreign Minister
It will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters.
...and bouquets
Geert Wilders
Dutch anti-Islam populist
No more immigration from any Islamic country is exactly what we need… Islam and freedom are incompatible.
National Democratic Party, Germany
Keep going, USA
Canada opens its doors to refugees
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (left) reacted to the travel ban by tweeting: "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength. #WelcomeToCanada."
Military gets 30 days for anti-IS strategy
Trump has directed the US military to develop a "comprehensive strategy" within 30 days to defeat the ISIS, asserting that America must take decisive action against the terror group.
Airbnb co-founder offers free housing
Hotel alternative service Airbnb has offered free housing to affected refugees. Co-founder Brian Chesky wrote on Twitter: "Not allowing refugees into America is not right. We must stand with the affected."
PIO suspended for mock Trump killing
An Indian-origin art teacher from Dallas, Payal Modi, has been suspended after a video of a controversial classroom stunt that shows her firing a water gun at Trump and yelling "die" went viral.
