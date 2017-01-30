Outrage erupts over Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries

As a federal judge bars deportations, scenes of desperation play out at airports across the US



Thousands of protesters assemble at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to protest the visa ban. Pics/AP



Tehran/Washington/New York: Families split, a father unable to reach his son's wedding and officials warning of a "gift to extremists" — US President Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries has triggered shock and confusion among those affected.

"There is mass hysteria among the Iranian-American community — that's no exaggeration," said Saam Borhani, an attorney in Los Angeles.

Judge bars deportations

Meanwhile, a federal judge's emergency order temporarily barred the US from deporting people from nations subject to the travel ban. The judge said travellers who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated. The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement that said the court ruling would not affect the overall implementation of the White House order.

Anguish at airports

As the outrage grew so did the desperation. New York City's JFK airport became a scene of anguish and desperation for the families of people detained after arriving in the US.



Similar scenes of despair and fear played out at airports across the country, where protests ranging from a few dozen people to thousands of demonstrators also took place.

Brickbats...

Steffen Seibert

Spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel

It (the ban) is not justified to place people from a certain origin or belief under general suspicion.

Foreign affairs committee

Iraqi parliament

We ask the Iraqi government to reciprocate to the decision taken by the US administration.

Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iran's Foreign Minister

It will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters.

...and bouquets

Geert Wilders

Dutch anti-Islam populist

No more immigration from any Islamic country is exactly what we need… Islam and freedom are incompatible.

National Democratic Party, Germany

Keep going, USA