Outsiders vandalise Kolkata college, attack girl students

Kolkata: A group of 40-odd "outsiders" on Monday vandalised a south Kolkata college and beat up students, including girls, following a dispute over holding of a cultural programme.

According to students, the abusive group entered the Charuchandra College in Kalighat, and ransacked property on the campus. They also allegedly abused and assaulted female students.

"We were in the union room when a group of men attacked us. They shattered the windowpanes of the room and pulled out girl students by arm when we protested. We haven't seen them before. They are not from our college," a female student said.

Some students alleged that the violence occured in the presence of Sayandeb Chattopadhyay, a Trianmool Youth Congress leader and son of Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

"Sayandeb was present outside the college since morning and he entered the campus during the attack. The violence is a result of factional feud in the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMC student wing)," another student said.

Sayandeb, however, denied the accusation and said he was present near the college for some organisational work.

"Firstly, I am not a member of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad but the Trinamool youth wing. So, there is no question of my involvement. I was present near the college for some organisational work. I am involved in several events in the area," he claimed.

"The college union is presently run by some ex-students, who are technically outsiders. They had heckled students admitted through the sports quota by blocking issuance of identity cards. That might be the reason for the fallout," he added.