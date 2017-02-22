Outspoken Lt Gen is Donald Trump's new NSA



President Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. Pic/AFP



Washington: President Donald Trump has tapped Herbert Raymond McMaster, a decorated and outspoken US Army lieutenant general to be his new national security adviser, days after he fired his first pick and his second turned down the crucial post.

54-year-old McMaster, the head of the Army Capabilities Integration Center, will become one of Trump's top national security and foreign policy advisers, taking the helm of the White House's National Security Council.

"I just wanted to announce that Gen HR McMaster would become the national security advisor. He's a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience," Trump said while making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida Tuesday.

"I watched and read a lot over the last two days. He is highly respected by everyone in the military and we're very honoured to have him," Trump said. In his brief remarks, McMaster said he looks forward to joining the national security team.