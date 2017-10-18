Over 1,200 kg of firecrackers have been seized and 29 people arrested by police as part of a drive being carried out after the Supreme Court order temporarily banning the sale of firecrackers.



Representational Image

After the Supreme Court order, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had directed the deputy commissioners of police of the 13 police districts to ensure that crackers are not sold in the city. Special teams have been deployed in districts to monitor the situation. In the crackdown, following the Supreme Court order, the police have seized 1,241 kilogrammes of firecrackers and registered 29 FIRs and arrested 29 people, said Madhur Verma, PRO, Delhi Police.

According to the data, eight cases have been registered in the north district against the people found selling firecrackers, the maximum among all the districts. Police have seized 368 kilogrammes of firecrackers from the southwest district, the maximum among all districts with Rohini a close second at 344.5 kg. Two Delhi Police personnel posted at the Mangolpuri police station in the outer district were suspended for allegedly failing to curb the sale of firecrackers in their beat areas.