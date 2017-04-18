Over 10,000 'orphaned' plants need a new home



Plants on the median strip between Oshiwara and DN Nagar link road that will have to be uprooted to make way for the Metro

Barely a few weeks after nearly 5,000 plants, which were orphaned due to the Metro III construction, were adopted by green activists and given new homes, another 10,000 plants between DN Nagar and Oshiwara have been put up for adoption. Activists have urged residents to come forward and save these plants from being axed.

The MMRDA, which is implementing the Dahisar-DN Nagar-Andheri East Metro line, had to uproot the trees and shrubs to carry out construction work. While MMRDA had taken measures to transplant 465 trees, the small plants that dot median strips on the stretch, did not have such luck. In order to save these plants, activists had kick-started the Lets Green initiative last month.

"In the coming days, work on the link road between Oshiwara and DN Nagar is expected to gather momentum. There are 10,000-plus plants on the median strips that we want to save. We request residents from the area to come forward and adopt these plants," said Subhajit Mukherjee, a member of Lets Green initiative.