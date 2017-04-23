Over 100 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack

All the attackers were dressed in Afghan army uniforms and arrived in military vehicles



Wounded Afghan National Army soldiers lie on beds in the ward of a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan. Pic/AFP

Mazar-I-Sharif: Over 100 Afghan soldiers were killed and several wounded in a Taliban attack on an army base in northern Afghanistan, the defence ministry said on Saturday. The ministry did not give a breakdown of the casualties in the attack near Mazar-i-Sharif city on Friday.

The US military has said that “more than 50” Afghan soldiers were killed, while an Afghan army source who was on the base at the time put the death toll as high as 150, with dozens more wounded.

“Attackers were dressed in Afghan army uniforms, the source said.