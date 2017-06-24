Over 100 buried in China landslide



This screengrab taken from a broadcast by China's State broadcaster CCTV on June 24, 2017 shows rescuers looking for survivors after a landslide hit the village of Xinmo in China's Sichuan province. Chinese authorities launched on June 24 a frantic search for around 100 people feared buried after a landslide smashed through a mountain village in southwest Sichuan province, local authorities said. / AFP PHOTO

More than 100 people were feared buried after a landslide in China on Saturday, official sources said.

It occurred in Sichuan where some 40 homes were smashed burying the people living in them, Xinhua news agency reported.

The landslide originated in a mountain in the Tibetan and Qiang area of Aba and it fell on Xinmo village at around 6 a.m., blocking a two-km section of a river.