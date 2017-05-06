Over 100 students hospitalised after gas leak near Delhi school

New Delhi: Over 100 students were admitted to hospitals after a gas leak near a school in south Delhi on Saturday morning, an officer said.

"We have evacuated students, teachers and other staff from Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Tughlakabad," a fire officer said.

At least 110 students were taken to nearby hospitals. They complained of eye and neck irritation besides dizziness after the gas leaked at a nearby container depot, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet.

Of them, around 30 students were said to have fainted, an officer of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

However, no casualties have been reported so far, he added.

Speaking to students and doctors, Sisodia said that the children were feeling normal.

The gas leak call from the school was received at 7.43 a.m. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an officer said.

Seventeen ambulances from the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) were also rushed to the school.