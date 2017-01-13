Over 2,000 autos, taxis stay off roads on Friday

City unions protest new hikes in driving licence, registration fees; RTO agents and driving motor schools also carry out independent strike



Members of the auto and taxi unions protest outside the Transport Commissioner’s office in Bandra (East). Pic/Nimesh Dave

Upset with the amendments in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, around 2,000 taxis and autos stayed off roads this morning.

As per the amendment, the registration fee of new autorickshaws has gone up from R500 to R1,000. Even the renewal of driving licence has doubled to R664 from Rs 314.

To protest the hikes, over 500 people from the auto and taxi unions in the city protested outside the Transport Commissioner’s office in Bandra (East) around 11 am, today. “This is a token protest to oppose the amendments made in the CMVR. Barely 2,000-odd rickshaws will remain off roads,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai Autorickshaw and Taximen’s Union, who headed this protest.

mid-day on January 9 had reported about the possible opposition of the auto and taxi unions, to the new amendments. The union had submitted their demands pointing out at least nine changes made in the Act, which according to them would affect the ‘poor’ auto drivers and permit holders.

Meanwhile, hundreds of RTO agents also organised a daylong protest outside RTO offices today. “The RTO has hiked its fees, but people feel we are overcharging them. This is causing a lot of trouble for us,” said an agent with the Andheri RTO.

The agents are also protesting the state government’s decision to issue learning licences at colleges. The transport department has decided to personally visit colleges and train students on traffic rules.

Even the motor driving schools that are authorised to train drivers are supporting the protest. Applicants, who have taken appointments for learning and permanent driver’s licence, are likely to face inconvenience through the day.