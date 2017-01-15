Over 20 die in boat tragedy near Patna



SDRF team rescue a dead body of a passenger in Patna. Pic/PTI

Patna: At least 20 passengers were killed and many others were missing as a boat carrying 40 people capsized in the Ganga on Saturday evening, officials said. Only eight people were rescued so far.

The bodies of 20 passengers have been recovered, while eight people are being treated at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, said district officials.

According to eyewitnesses, the overcrowded boat was returning from a kite flying festival, organised as part of Makar Sankranti by the state Tourism Department, when the incident took place around 6 pm.

Rescue operations were hampered since it was already dark by the time.