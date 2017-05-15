Over 200 attend grand fest held to celebrate cow's pregnancy in Thergaon



Locals welcome a decked out Gangamai to the baby shower.

As far as baby showers go, this one takes the (oil) cake. Residents of Thergaon, situated in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, celebrated the pregnancy of their four-and-a-half- year-old cow Gangamai with a grand fest. More than 200 people attended the celebration, which was replete with rituals and lots of sweets.

The locals had also specially arranged a bassinet for Gangamai, who is seven months pregnant. They made her sit next to it, while they performed the necessary rituals. The mother-to-be was given a sari, dressed up in floral jewellery and other accessories. She was given jaggery, grains and other things that are usually offered to pregnant women during their baby showers.

Nandakumar Gharge (55), a local who works as a clerk with the government revenue department said, "She is only the cow in our area and after we adopted her, she has brought good fortune to us. She stays in the old Shiva temple and usually travels with us during the Pandharpur Vari. Each society member takes care of her and for the last few years, we were trying to get her pregnant, and finally, she conceived. We organised this baby shower to celebrate the occasion and bring everyone together."

Another local, Sanjay Khairnar, who works in an automobile company said, "This cow has brought a lot of positivity to our village. All the residents who have settled in this area are from a rural background and we were missing our roots. By taking care of Gangamai, we wanted the next generation to know about the importance of cows. Her grass is brought from Satara every week and the expenditure of this ceremony has been borne by a few of caretakers of our society."