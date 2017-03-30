Over 30 injured as six bogies of Mahakaushal Express derail in Uttar Pradesh



Banda: At least 36 passengers were injured, 10 of them seriously, as six bogies of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed early today in neighbouring Mahoba.

The incident took place between Mahoba and Kulpahad railway stations near Supa village when the last six bogies derailed, SP (Mahoba) Gaurav Singh said.

47 member NDRF team at Mahakaushal train derailment site, NDRF's RP Singh says no casualties so far,less probability of people being trapped pic.twitter.com/yBuIiPpN6c — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2017

Ten of the seriously injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Mahoba, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh to visit the accident site.

The health minister said he was personally monitoring the rescue and relief efforts. Thirty doctors and 21 ambulances have been rushed to the accident site, the minister said.

Uttar Pradesh: NDRF team at the Mahakaushal express derailment site in Mahoba conduct rescue operations pic.twitter.com/lW2982zApz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2017

The SP said relief and rescue operations are on in full swing and two helpline numbers have been activated for the help of passengers and their family members. The numbers are 05101072 and 051921072.

The bogies which derailed comprised three AC and three general. Earlier, the Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway had said that around eight coaches from the rear side of the train have derailed.

Senior administrative and railway officials have reached here and investigations are going on to ascertain the cause of the accident.