Over 350 flesh trade sites shut in 60 days

In a major crackdown on flesh trade through the online medium, Mumbai Crime Branch’s Social Service Branch (SSB) have shut down around 350 websites that offer sex services, in last 60 days.

According to SSB officials, they have found over 600 similar websites, where sex services are being offered. "Tele­c­om com­panies offer lucrative schemes and plans, including free data and internet services, which makes it easier for pimps to promote their businesses. In fact, the online medium has become one of the biggest markets for pimps," said an official.

Late last year, SSB formed a team, consisting four to five officials, to investigate the growing flesh trade business online. "We started probing the numbers flashing on these websites. Interestingly, we found, the numbers of the pimps are not registered under their own names. Almost all documents and identities submitted to telecom companies against those numbers are false. So, we got in touch with telecom authorities and got over 128 mobile numbers disconnected. We are also trying to trace the location of all the numbers flashing on the sites. Investigations are on and more numbers are likely to be cancelled soon," an SSB officer said.

Cops are also monitoring the sale of SIM cards against fake documents. "While probing this case, we found that many agents sell SIM cards without seeking correct documents. But this is a worrisome trend because it can open channels for all sorts of crimes. We are trying to nab such errant agents too."