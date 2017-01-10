Over 50 litres of illegal liquor seized in Varanasi

Varanasi: Several people, including a woman, have been arrested in separate raids in Varanasi and more than 50 litres of illegal liquor have been seized from them, police said today.

Avinash was arrested today during a raid in Chhittupur locality under Sigra police station and 15 bottles of illegal liquor was seized from him, they said. In another raid conducted in Naruar Bakahni crossing yesterday, a woman identified as Dashmi was arrested with 20 litres of illegal liquor.

Police also conducted raids in Chaubeypur police station area and at Pandeypur market. From there, they arrested Sunil Singh and Ashlam with a total of 30 litres of illegal liquor.