Over 500 illegal pathology labs in Mumbai: Survey

Sandeep Yadav, president, Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists

Around 500 pathology labs in Mumbai are functioning illegally, a new survey has revealed. The labs are blatantly disregarding a state rule, which bars technicians, who have acquired a diploma in medical laboratory technology (DMLT).

"Every day, over Rs 500 crore is being looted from the public by these illegal pathology labs," alleged Sandeep Yadav, president of Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists, who along with his team, carried out the survey.

In May last year, the state through a GR had stated that DMLT technicians would henceforth be considered illegal. Breaking the law is punishable under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act, Section 33(2). A committee was also instituted to look into the issue. "The committee clearly states that it would be inappropriate to allow the technicians to practice and they should continue working under a pathologist’s supervision. Then, why is the government not taking any action against the labs?" Yadav asked.

The association members have also demanded immediate suspension of Dr Pravin Shingare, director of medical education and research, who they alleged is supporting the technicians.

When contacted, Shingare called these allegations 'baseless'. "They have their own agendas," he said.