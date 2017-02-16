Over 60 law students get results, marked absent

Over 60 students of the New Law College were in for rude shock yesterday after their fourth semester result, as they were marked absent.

The new semester examination is approaching, but they are running from pillar to post to get their results corrected.

According to the rule book, the result of any examination should be declared within 45 days of the last paper. The law result was declared after 86 days.

Students are in shock, but the University says it is a minor technical glitch, and will be resolved soon. Students from other law colleges may be facing the same issue.

One of the students said, "I have the hall-ticket. They also took attendance during the examination. Now how can they declare us absent? The next semester exam is just around the corner. Are we expected to now run around to correct the result instead of focusing on studies?"

Students failing in any paper in this examination, will not be able to appear for the sixth semester examination, which is to begin soon.

Sachin Pawar, president of the Student’s Law Council, said, "One of the students is a heart patient. He was sweating profusely after seeing the result and had elevated blood pressure. Will the university take responsibility of any untoward incident?"

Deepak Vasave, Controller of Examinations said, "The error could be because of the technical glitch while entering information into the system. Students can approach us with their hall ticket. We will verify their attendance with the attendance report that we have in our records. It is just a matter of three days."