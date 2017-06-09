Over 75 visited and more than 21,000 queries registered

Radio City, India's first and leading private FM radio broadcaster, has launched a unique platform to connect the citizens of Delhi with the recently elected ward councilors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Called 'City Ka Darbaar', the activity involves the immensely popular RJ Aadi conversing with the citizens, both on-air and on-ground, to discuss the issues they are facing in their respective areas. These issues are then communicated to the respective ward councilors for resolution. The activity is aimed at bringing the city together by giving citizens an easy access to their elected representatives, to raise concerns and find solutions. All the issues, complaints and queries of the citizens are being monitored closely by Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP Chief, to ensure speedy redressal.

As a part of 'City Ka Darbar', RJ Aadi will visit 150 wards covering 55% of the total wards in Delhi and 30 branded e-rickshaws covering length and breadth of the city promoting the activity for 20 days. RJ Aadi and the ward councilors will speak to the residents to understand their issues and grievances and then work towards resolving the same. At the same time, every evening, RJ Aadi will discuss the issues on-air with the listeners and invite the ward councilors on the show to find solutions. Listeners can also call in and speak directly to their ward councilors on the show, as well.

Mr. Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Chief says, "Radio City's 'City Ka Darbaar' is a unique platform that bridges the gap between the citizens and ward councilors, making it easier for the both the parties to interact with each other. This makes it easier to identify issues and work towards eliminating them. He believes that one cannot shy away from taking the responsibilities and take prompt actions. Besides radio being a great medium for the listeners to be vocal about their problems, it has also given us greater scope for introducing efficacy in governance."

Mr. Kartik Kalla, EVP and National Head, Programming, Audacity and Marketing - Radio City says, "At Radio City, our efforts are always directed towards treading the untrodden path and offering content that goes beyond the ordinary. Through 'City Ka Darbar', we have been able to create a platform that finds utility in the citizens' everyday lives. It gives them an opportunity to speak up, be heard and work collectively towards improving the city's kona kona. In sync with our philosophy of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City', the activity saw the network scan every corner of Delhi to identify the issues, connect the citizens and leaders, and be a solution-enabler."

The results of 'City Ka Darbaar' are already being seen around Delhi. During his visit to Okhla Phase III, the citizens spoke to RJ Aadi about issues related to garbage disposal and waterlogging in the area. On being informed by Radio City about the complaint, the local councilor, Rajpal Singh immediately got to work. Within a week of receiving the complaint, the area was made garbage free and work to maintain the roads and resolve the issue of waterlogging is already underway! Similarly, civic work has been initiated in North, West and South Delhi after Preeti Aggarwal, the Mayor of North Delhi, Krishna Gehlot Councilor of Navada and RajPal Singh, the Councilor of Sriniwaspuri visited the areas with RJ Aadi.

Radio City has set the Darbar in many wards in North, South and West Delhi, with over 21,000 queries registered so far and all of these areas are already seeing marked improvements.