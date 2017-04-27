Over four dozen IPS officials transferred in Uttar Pradesh



Yogi Adityanath. Pic/PTI

In another major rejig of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government late on Wednesday night ordered transfer and postings of more than 50 IPS officers. It is the biggest police reshuffle since the new government took over more than a month ago, including transfer of 41 district police chiefs.

The SSPs transferred include those of Mainpuri, Noida, Agra, Saharanpur, Amroha, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Kannauj. Rajesh S. has been named as the new district police chief of Mainpuri, a bastion of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Santosh Kumar Mishra as SP of Amroha, Muniraj G. as SSP of Bulandshahr, Hemraj Meena as SP of Sant Kabirnagar, Yamuna Prasad as SP of Kushinagar and Hari Narayan Singh as SSP of Ghaziabad.

Luv Kumar, who was SSP of Saharanpur and hit the headlines for banning a procession led by a BJP MP after which his house was attacked, has been shifted out and posted as SSP Noida. His earlier post was taken by Subhash Chandra Dubey. Mahoba SP Gaurav Singh has been sent to Rae Bareli as the new district police chief. Shailesh Kumar Pandey has been named as the new SP of Jaunpur and Harvinder as SP of Kannauj.

Dinesh Chandra Dubey has been made SSP of Agra while Deepak Kumar will be the new SSP of Lucknow. He has replaced Manjil Saini, an official posted by the previous Samajwadi Party government.