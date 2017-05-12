E-paper

Over two dozen injured in Uttar Pradesh as high-tension wire falls on bus

By IANS | Lucknow | Posted 4 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

More than two dozen people sustained burn injuries when a bus came in contact with a high-tension wire in Shahjahanpur late on Thursday, police said.

The driver took an alternate route when he spotted the vehicles of the Road Transport Officer (RTO) near the Guru police outpost.

As the bus was speeding towards Lakhimpur Kheri, a high tension wire snapped and fell on the bus.

As many as 27 labourers travelling in the bus received burn injuries and many others were reported to be critical.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply