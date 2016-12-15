Overcharging at Wankhede? Government to the rescue

For those outraged at having to shell out Rs 50 for a bottle of water that costs Rs 10 outside the city’s stadiums on match days, the state government has jumped to the rescue.

The Legal Metrology department of Maharashtra has written to stall owners outside stadiums, the BCCI and MCA, asking them to stop overcharging customers. The department has also registered a case against one of the stall owners of Wankhede stadium for overcharging. The issue came to light after a special team of the department visited Wankhede Stadium and saw that a bottle of mineral water was being sold for Rs 50 instead of Rs 20.

The department made surprise visits during the India V/s England 4th Test that was held on December 11 at the stadium. “We found that the mineral water bottle was overpriced,” said Amitabh Gupta, special inspector general and controller of Legal Metrology department, Maharashtra.

He added, "As per the Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011, every packaged product has to have a price and the seller should sell at the same price. Anybody found overcharging can be booked. We have also written to the CEOs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) asking them to look into the issue and ensure that such practices are not promoted on the stadium’s premises,” said Gupta. The department said it would be carrying such raids more often as several complaints have reached them.