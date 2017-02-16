Owaisi takes potshots over poll poster featuring Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray

This comes amid reports that local units of Sena and Congress have joined hands in Alibaug, Pen and Karjat for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat polls



Owaisi took shots at posters in Raigad district

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday took potshots over poll posters in Maharashtra which have Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray sharing space with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The posters have come up in adjoining Raigad district, amid BJP's charge that Sena, its bickering ally in state government, has tied up with Congress in the district for the Zilla Parishad elections.

"Secularism, liberalism, Hindutva I leave to people to judge, but if my photo was there, a storm would have erupted," Owaisi tweeted, along with photo of one such poster.

Owaisi's jibe comes amid reports that local units of Shiv Sena and Congress have joined hands in Alibaug, Pen and Karjat for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections of February 21. A Sena functionary from Raigad said both parties have come together to counter Peasants and Workers Party, which has an alliance with NCP.