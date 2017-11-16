Padmavati Row: Karni Sena threatens to chop off Deepika Padukone's nose

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' is facing intensified protests from the Karni Sena, as the film's release date approaches. In its latest bid at intimidation, Rajput Karni Sena member, Mahipal Singh Makrana, has threatened to physically assault the film's lead actress, Deepika Padukone by chopping off her nose.

Deepika Padukone in Padmavati

In a self-made video released on Thursday, Makrana is recorded as having said, "Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha." His statement refers to a scene in the epic, "Ramayana', wherein Lord Laxman cuts off Shurpanakha's nose.

Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha: Mahipal Singh Makrana of Rajput Karni Sena in a self-made video #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/82AWKGO7IU — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2017

The proclamation was also backed by the Sena's chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi who also warned that the organisation might initiate a 'Bharat Bandh' if the movie was released. Speaking at a press conference Kalvi said, "We will gather in lakhs, our ancestors wrote history with blood we will not let anyone blacken it; will call for Bharat bandh on 1 December." He added, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for distorting historical facts. He got money for this film from Dubai. We will not let it release."

Apart from the Karni Sena, like-minded organisations have launched protest movements across the country. Earlier on Thursday, members of the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha expressed their angst by sending the Central Board of Film Certification a letter signed in blood.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has extended additional security cover for Bhansali, a move deeply appreciated by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association. The period drama, that stars actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, has landed in troubled waters over alleged historical distortions. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to watch the film.