Painful! Jilted lover chops off boyfriend's penis, flees with it

A jilted woman cut off her lover's penis with a sickle before fleeing with it down a street after he told her he was marrying someone else.

The woman who hails from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh lured him to her home for sex. She then blindfolded him and slashed off his genitals with a sharp curved sickle before running away.

She hatched the plot to stop him from sleeping with the other woman. His horrified parents raced him to the hospital when they found him writhing in agony.

Ironically, the 23-year-old victim protected his 20-year-old perpetrator by telling the doctors that he cut his penis on it's own.

The unnamed couple have been dating for 4 years.

Kotwali police chief Anil Upadhya said, "A case of attempted murder is being registered against a 20-year-old girl who is a neighbour of the victim. They loved each other but the boy's marriage was fixed with some other girl as both their parents had some caste issue. It is due to this that the girl executed the act, revealed our primary investigation. The girl was in a relationship with the youth for three to four years. She was unhappy as the boy's marriage was arranged with another girl of his own caste from the same village. The girl invited the victim to her residence and cut off his private part using a reaping hook under the pretext of having a physical relation."

The sickle which is used for cutting crops, has been recovered - along with the severed penis. Doctors are unlikely to be able to reattach it.

The man, who had returned home just 10 days earlier after working in Mumbai, is recovering in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.