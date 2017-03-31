Pak ISI trying to instigate innocent boys: J-K DGP



Three civilians died in the violence on Tuesday when protestors pelted stones at security personnel.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid yesterday said that the Pakistan ISI was trying to instigate and provoke innocent young boys to come out from their houses and reach the site of exchange of fire in Kashmir Valley.

Vaid met Union Minister of State in PMO, Jitendra Singh in New Delhi yesterday and held a discussion with him about the prevailing situation in Kashmir, in the aftermath of Tuesday's violence which resulted in the death of three persons and injuries to others, and to security personnel.

"As per the inputs received, Pakistan ISI is trying to instigate and provoke innocent young boys to come out from their houses and reach the site of exchange of fire," an official statement quoting the Director General of Police (DGP) said. "There are also recorded messages indicating that as soon as an encounter begins, the Pakistan propaganda mill immediately gets into action," the DGP said.

Lauding the army, paramilitary and J&K police, Singh said, we have among the best forces in the world and the nation is eternally in debted to them.