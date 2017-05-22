Pak lawyer says India wrongly claiming victory in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case



Kulbhushan Jadhav

India cannot claim victory in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case at the International Court of Justice as the court has issued "just a procedural order", the lawyer who represented Pakistan has said.

"The order issued by the ICJ is just a procedural order to enable full hearing. It certainly is not a victory for India by any means," Geo TV quoted Khawar Qureshi as saying.

"It was very clear that the court didn't want to hear about the merits or the jurisdiction. The court wanted to be satisfied whether commander Jadhav had been denied consular access, which he had," he said.

Qureshi criticised the Indian government and media for running a vicious campaign against him. "It is very disappointing that India should stoop to this level. I understand someone said I had charged £ 720,000 in legal fees. Where did this figure come from? This is nonsense," he said.