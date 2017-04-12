Pakistan, India can't be enemies forever: Pakistani NSA

Islamabad: Pakistan and India cannot be enemies forever and need to engage with each other to resolve their disputes, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Naseer Khan Janjua has said.

Janjua said this when Canadian High Commissioner Perry John Calderwood met him on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations besides Pakistan-India ties with reference to the US offer for mediation.

The comments came a day after Pakistan sentenced to death an alleged Indian spy, drawing angry reactions in New Delhi.

Janjua underlined the need for non-discriminatory approach in considering Pakistan's membership for the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Dawn online reported.

He complained that the international community was overlooking the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for its own strategic interests vis-a-vis India.

He said Pakistan expected the international community to stand with morality and human rights, adding that Islamabad welcomed the US offer to mediate between India and Pakistan.

India regarded Jammu and Kashmir as a bilateral issue but defeated the spirit of bilateralism by defying any dialogue on the divided state, said Janjua.